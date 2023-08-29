FCTA demolishes multimillion naira duplex for violating regulations

The Federal Capital Territory Administration on Monday demolished a multimillion naira duplex built on Plot 226 in Wuse Zone 6, an unapproved land.

Mukhtar Galadima, Director, Department of Development Control, said it was the building developed despite warnings.

Gidado said his team had carried out extensive investigation to ascertain the original owner of the plot, given varying claims that were being put forth by the parties.

He said investigation revealed that the developer was not the owner of the plot, adding: “That is why we had to remove the building.”

According to him, the FCT Administration will not consider the status of any defaulting developer once development rules and regulations are violated.

Gidado said: “We demolished the duplex because somebody built on someone else’s land without valid title and building plan approval.

“We allowed the building to this stage before demolishing it because we had to follow all due processes.”

The Director said that the supposed owner of the building was served all the notices to stop work, adding: “But being a disobedient developer, he continued without heeding to the notices.

“After our investigation, we have ascertained the rightful allottee of the plot, so we have to remove the building.

“We are going to consult the Legal Department to know the next action against the developer.”