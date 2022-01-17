FCTA clarifies reports of forceful COVID-19 vaccination of staff, visitors

The Federal Capital Territory Administration on Monday in Abuja clarified that no staff or visitor was being forced to take the COVID-19 vaccines before gaining access to its secretariat.

Ikharo Attah, Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, made the clarification.

He spoke when he briefed newsmen in Abuja.

Attah, who led the enforcement team to all FCTA Secretariats, Departments and Agencies, said: “Every individual must present either a vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test result to gain access to the premises.”

The News Agency of Nigeria had earlier reported that the FCTA on Monday began enforcement of no vaccination no entry into the Area 11 Garki Secretariat.

As early as 7am, the implementation team and security men manned the entrance of the secretariat.

A NAN correspondent, who monitored the enforcement, observed that many staff and visitors were being turned back.

Attah however said that considering the fact that the cases of Omicron variant was still surging, stringent measures had to be taken to protect staff and “everyone that has anything to do with the administration”.

He explained that the FCT Administration had given staff enough time to choose between any of the options approved to avoid the stress of being turned back at the gate.

He said: “We have given a full one week for advocacy, and we got a van that went round announcing it.

“Circulars were also circulated in line with the one earlier issued by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation on the issue.

“Those who say they don’t want to be vaccinated will get a negative test result.

“So if you bring your vaccination card or the negative test result, any of the two can suffice.

“Even if you feel you should not be vaccinated, then get us a negative test result, not more than three days old, and that will grant you access.

“People thought that we are not serious here, but they have come to let them know that when the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, and the Permanent Secretary say something, they mean it.”

A NAN correspondent who monitored the exercise observed that crowd of vaccination seekers, both staff and non-staff, had increased at all the approved centres in the FCTA.