FCTA reacts to alert of possible terror attacks on Abuja by US

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has called on the residents of the territory, to remain calm as security agencies are working assiduously to sustain the state of law and order in the nation’s capital.

This was contained in a statement by its Director, Information and Communication, Muhammad Sule, on Wednesday.

Sule assured the residents of the FCT that all necessary arrangements have been made to safeguard lives and property.

The statement said: As part of proactive measures, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello, convened an emergency security meeting where issues concerning the security alert given by some embassies in Abuja, to their citizens were exhaustively discussed and measures taken to sustain the current state of security and prevent any breach.

“The minister during the meeting, charged the security agencies to do all within their powers to protect FCT residents from being harmed by criminals and other unscrupulous elements.

“The Administration has not authorized the closure of any school; accordingly, the schools that have closed should, therefore, reopen forthwith.”

Sule said that the FCT Minister restated his advice to residents to cooperate at all times with the security agencies by volunteering useful and timely information that would assist in nipping any form of criminality in the bud.

He, therefore, urged residents and visitors to the territory to go about their legitimate businesses as all the security agencies have been fully mobilised to checkmate any form of intrusion into the FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the US Mission in Nigeria on Sunday issued a security alert over the risk of terror attacks especially in the FCT.

The alert read: “There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organisations.”