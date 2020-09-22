The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), through the FCT Secondary Education Board (SEB), has begun the installation of stand-alone solar-powered street lights in schools to curtail insecurity in the territory.

The Chairman of FCT-SEB, Alhaji Yahaya Mohammed, told newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja that the solar-powered street light project was meant to tackle the increasing challenge of insecurity and epileptic power supply in the territory.

Mohammed said already, 18 boarding senior secondary schools and one pilot day secondary school, across the six Area Councils have benefitted from the installation.

He added that more schools are being penciled to benefit from the project.

“The stand-alone solar-powered project was initiated to meet up with the tide of time, and we are quite aware of the epileptic power supply in the country coupled with the issue of insecurity.

”We are also aware of recent cases of kidnappings in some communities in the FCT. So, the project is meant to keep kidnappers away from our boarding schools,” he said.

Mohammed said in addition, the board had recruited more security personnel in the schools, to protect facilities from vandals, irrespective of whether the school was a day school or a boarding.

Earlier, the Secretary and Director of FCT-SEB, Nanre Emeje, noted that the project had changed the narratives in the 18 senior secondary schools, because the schools are lightened up at night.

Emeje disclosed that there are plans, in the next phase of the project, to extend the lights to the students’ classrooms and hostels.

She added that arrangement was also on to extend the project to all the 77 Senior Secondary Schools in the FCT.

She commended the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello for graciously approving the project to ensure security of students in the FCT schools.