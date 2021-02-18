The Federal Capital Territory Administration has prohibited open grazing of cattle in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Administration said it had communicated the directive to the leadership of the Fulani herdsmen in the FCT.

Disclosing this in an interview on Wednesday, the Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Agency, Dr. Hassan Abubakar, stated the one-month ultimatum issued to the pastoralists had expired, adding that violators would be sanctioned henceforth.

The decision of the FCTA comes after the ban on open grazing by the Northern Governors’ Forum, which described the practice as outdated.

The AEPB Director said over 100 cattle earlier confiscated were returned after their owners were fined by courts, adding that any herdsman found grazing his animals on Abuja streets would be penalised heavily.

A special team, Abubakar said, had been constituted to enforce the directive.