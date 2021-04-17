The Federal Capital Territory Administration has banned farming activities, street trading and illegal motor parks on fringes of the Umar Musa Yar’adua Expressway, leading to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, made this known when he led the management team of the administration, political leaders and some traditional rulers to inspect various developments on the road axis on Friday in Abuja.

Bello, who frowned at the bizarre conducts of residents constituting nuisance to the public, stated that no resident or organisation would be allowed to carry out any illegal activity on a major road leading into the nation’s capital city.

He noted that while residents were encouraged to engage in legitimate economic activities to mitigate poverty and contribute to nation building, the administration would not allow such in any unauthorised place.

Bello expressed dissatisfaction that communities on the road fringes, beginning from the City Gate to Bill Clinton Drive, were defacing the environment and not complying with extant regulations.

He observed that the residents living within the fenced communities were illegally attaching structures against the FCT Administrations’ intents.

He ordered the Abuja Environmental Protection Board to sensitise residents and farmers on the need not to plant any crops along the road axis to reduce their burden of loss.

According to Bello, the sanitation will not spare any illegalities.

The Minister directed the immediate removal of all illegal structures, markets and motor parks on the road fringes.

He also directed the Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Department of Development Control, AEPB and relevant security agencies to commence immediate comprehensive sanitation on the road.

Earlier, the Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council, Alhaji Abdullahi Candido, assured the Minister that the council would support the administration in the exercise.

Also, the Sapeyi of Garki Chiefdom, Dr. Usman Nga-Kupi, who expressed concern about some residents’ illegal activities, assured Bello that he would summon all the chiefs of the communities on the issue.

Nga-Kupi also pledged to support the FCT Administration in sanitising the city and restoring order, while ensuring peaceful co-existence.