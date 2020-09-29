The Acting Secretary and Director of Administration and Finance of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Malam Umar Marafa, is dead.

He was reported to have died in Kaduna on Monday evening though the cause of his death has not been disclosed.

According to The Nation, the Public Relations Officer of FCT Education Secretariat, Kabiru Musa, confirmed the incident.

Musa expressed shock over the death of his boss.

According to the spokesman, Marafa would be buried on Tuesday morning according to Islamic rites.

Marafa was a Prince from Kantagora in Niger State.

His last public engagement was receiving the management of the Turkish International School on a courtesy visit before he departed for Kaduna on Friday.