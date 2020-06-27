The FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services has unveiled a self-service portal to enable motorists and other members of the public access its services from the comfort of their homes.

Its Spokesperson, Kalu Emetu, in a statement on Friday said motorists would henceforth access services of the directorate from any part of the world using the portal.

According to him, the self-service portal: www.drtsselfservice.gov.ng, is in line with the Federal Government’s pronouncement that all public service activities shall be 90 per cent provided from digital platforms.

Emetu quoted the agency’s Director, Alhaji Wadata Bodinga, as saying the effort was in response to the likely economic woes and revenue loss from vehicle related transactions caused by COVID-19.

Bodinga said the self-service portal would allow the motoring public to have real-time access of some basic vehicle related activities and ensure transparency in all the directorate’s transactions.

Other reasons for the portal, according to the Director, included reduced processing time, less paper documentation and compliance with global best practices.

“The services in the phase one of the project include; application for learners permit, application for renewal of vehicle particulars; payment for road traffic offences; verification of validity of vehicle particulars,” Bodinga said.

On his part, Bosun Olarewaju, representative of Access Solution, the firm that designed the site, said the portal would bring synergy with the Federal Road Safety Corps portal, making it possible for more members of the public to know the status of their vehicle transactions with the authorities.

Olarewaju said: “Before any renewal can be processed, one must have a valid e-mail address to be able to access the portal.

“But if the person does not agree with the terms and conditions of the business, the transaction will not be completed.

“For change of ownership of vehicles, users will require an approval from the FCT DRTS before one can have access to process such document.”