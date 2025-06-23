FCT Teachers’ strike: VeryDarkMan takes protest to Wike’s doorstep + Photos

Controversial social media critic and influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has staged a protest at the FCT Minister’s gate in Abuja.

Recall that primary school teachers in the FCT, have been on strike since March, 24, 2025, now for more than 90 days, over the failure of the Area Council Chairmen to implement the new national minimum wage of N70,000.

VDM on Monday, gathered schoolchildren dressed in uniform, and organised a class where he taught the children letters of the alphabet.

“S for Suegbe, T for Tinubu, W for Wike”, VDM called out, while the children repeated.

VeryDarkMan however refused to speak to newsmen, when approached.

PUNCH reports that the activist insisted that the Minister’s gate would form the new classroom for the children.

As of press time, the students are currently on break, eating rice and chicken provided by VDM and friends.

