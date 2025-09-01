FCT State Minister mourns demise of Head of Service 

The Minister of State,Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has expressed shock and grief over the sudden demise of the first indigenous female Head of Service in FCT, Dr. Grace Adayilo.

The Minister said that the death of Adayilo who was said to have suddenly passed early Monday morning, was a painful loss.

Mahmoud described the late Head of Service as a distinguished administrator, a seasoned technocrat, and a dedicated servant of the people who gave her best in the discharge of her duties with utmost professionalism, humility, and commitment.

The Minister, in a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media, Austine Elemue, described Adayilo’s demise as a huge loss, not only to the FCT Administration but also to the nation at large.

The statement read in parts: “I received with great shock and deep sadness the news of the sudden passing of the Federal Capital Territory Head of Service, Pst. Mrs. Grace Adayilo.

“This is indeed a painful loss, not only to the entire FCT Administration, but also to the public service and the nation at large. The late Head of Service was a distinguished administrator, a seasoned technocrat, and a dedicated servant of the people who gave her best in the discharge of her duties with utmost professionalism, humility, and commitment

“Her passing has created a vacuum that will be difficult to fill, especially at this critical time when her wealth of experience and wisdom were most needed to advance the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the FCT.

“On behalf of my family, I extend my heartfelt condolences to her immediate family, colleagues, and the entire staff of the Administration. May Almighty God grant her soul eternal rest and give us all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“May her memory continue to inspire a life of selfless service and dedication to our dear nation.”

