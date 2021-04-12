The Federal Capital Territory and six other states of the Federation accounted for the new cases of Coronavirus Disease recorded in the country on Sunday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control revealed this on its Twitter handle on Sunday night.

The FCT reported 20 new cases, while Lagos State had 19 new infections and Bayelsa, 7.

Others wrote Kaduna-4, Rivers-3, Osun-3 and Jigawa-1.

The new infections came to 87 on Sunday.

With the latest figures, Nigeria has now had 163,793 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 154,107 successfully treated and discharged and 2,060 deaths.