FCT senator unveils N2.8b projects after election

Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda (PDP-FCT) has unveiled road projects worth N2.8 billion across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The inspection, which was done by Aduda at the weekend, was for series projects executed across various wards in Bwari Area Council and Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Some of the projects he inspected were N1.4 billion Global Suite Road in Sabon Gari Area of Bwari with distance coverage of 6 Km.

He also inspected N1.4 billion road project in Nyanya, which passes in front of Divisional Police Headquarters, Area F and other landmarks in the area.

Other projects inspected by the lawmaker were the 1.5 km Government Secondary School Kuduru road with street light, expansive multipurpose Town Hall situated in Kuduru ward in Bwari Area Council.

Also inspected was the 2.2 km internal road project in Gbazango, Kubwa ward and the age-long impassable Byhazin Across road, Kubwa.

Aduda said that unveiling the projects after election was done for posterity and as a legacy to bequeath for the people of FCT.

He said: “I did it for posterity and to knock off the argument or remarks by some people that I didn’t do anything within the last 20 years as a representative of FCT residents at the National Assembly.

“I want to be remembered for being very modest about some of my achievements which is infrastructural development.

”I have also realised that sometimes, if you don’t say what you are doing, people will wonder what you have done and they will wonder and people will not know except the immediate benefiting communities.

“What I have done is to take you round the projects I have done within the past few years and some people will wonder that within the past 20 years, what have you been able to do.

“The more you stay as a legislator, the more you have opportunities to be able to attract so many things that are developmental to your people.

“For me, the more a person gets reelected into the National Assembly, the more he or she garners experience and the needed contacts for facilitation of development-driven projects to his or her constituency as I have done for the people of FCT within the last 20 years.”

Some of the residents, however, expressed sadness over the outcome of the just-concluded election where the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Ireti Kingibe defeated Aduda to clinch the FCT Senatorial Seat.

They said that they would support Aduda in order to reclaim his mandate, which they claimed the election was marred by irregularities.

According to one of the residents, Dauda Babalola, the infrastructural development of Jikwoyi in the FCT by Aduda is unequalled.

“We pray that the Election Petition Tribunal does the right thing for the return of Sen. Aduda.”

Similarly, Chief Imam of Pipeline Mosque in Gbazango, Kubwa Ward, Kassim Abdallah urged the senator not to despair over the outcome of the election, saying that the Almighty God would continue to grant him the grace to serve the people and communities alike.

“For us in this area, you are a worthy ambassador of the masses and downtrodden in government.

“The result of this Gbazango Pipeline road you constructed will surely manifest success for you in all your endeavours,” he said.