The Federal Capital Territory police command on Tuesday said it had restored peace at the Kabusa axis following a violent protest that earlier broke out there.

Some residents of the area had protested over a suspect who was earlier rescued by the police from an angry mob for knocking down two passengers on Monday 17th May, 2021 leaving them with serious injuries.

The suspect, according to the command’s spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, had been beaten to pulp by an angry mob. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment where he was certified dead.

According to Yusuf in a statement, some residents of the community during the violent protest attempted to overrun the police divisional headquarters but were resisted by a joint team of police operatives.

In the process of restoring calm, however, one resident sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical attention in a medical facility.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, sympathizes with the families of the victims and has ordered a discrete investigation into the incident.

“The command implores residents to remain calm, law-abiding while reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT,” the statement said.

The command also appealed to residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through the GSM numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, 08028940883 and to report the conduct of its officers through the Public Complaints Bureau (PCB) on 09022222352.