The FCT Police Command has arrested eight suspected kidnappers along Shengwu-Tunga Maje, Gwagwalada, Kabusa Village and Durumi axis.

Amongst the suspects are: Yakubu Ahmadu, 30 years; Ibrahim Mallam Musa, 25 years and Bello Haruna, 30 years, all male and members of the syndicate linked to the kidnap attempt on the Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Gwagwalada Branch, Barr. David Aigbefoh.

The suspects were arrested during a coordinated intelligence operation on Thursday 8th April, 2021 by Police operatives from the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad at Shengwu Mountain on the border of the FCT and Niger State. The suspects have provided useful information on the activities of their syndicate.

In a related development, the unit arrested members of other kidnap syndicates operating along Gwagwalada and Kabusa Village axis. The suspects are: Ibrahim Haruna, 24 years; Sylvester Obeyi, 24 years; Peter Odo Junior and Raymond Musa, 26 years, all male.

They were identified by their victims and confessed to terrorizing these areas.

In yet another development, one Nwite Jideofor, 21 years, was arrested for staging his own kidnap along Durumi axis. The suspect confessed to conniving with his ‘abductors’ to defraud his sister of the sum of Five million naira (N5,000,000) which he demanded as ransom.

Exhibits recovered from all the suspects are: three dane guns, seven cutlasses, one black coloured Honda Accord, four mobile phones and other items.

Effort is underway to arrest other members of the syndicates at large.

All the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

The Command urged residents, particularly parents and guardians, to prevail upon their wards to desist from engaging in any form of criminality.

The Command implored residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: *08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883* and report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number : *09022222352*