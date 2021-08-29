FCT Police nab four kidnappers, rescue victims in Bwari, Kwali

In its sustained effort to ensure adequate security of lives and properties, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has foiled abduction attempts and arrested four suspected kidnappers in Bwari and Kwali Districts at the weekend.

A senior police officer who confirmed the developments to PRNigeria said four victims were also rescued in different operations executed by Bwari and Kwali Police Divisions.

The police officer who pleaded anonymity said, “Immediately the police received distress calls, our anti-kidnapping teams in the two separate divisions swung into action which led to the rescue of the victims and subsequent arrest of the culprits.

“While one victim was rescued and a suspect arrested in Bwari, three victims were rescued and three suspects arrested in Kwali by the divisions respectively.

“The rescued victims are two women and two men.”

“The FCT Police Command will not relent its efforts in continuing to flush out and arrest criminals within the nooks and crannies of the Capital City,” the source said.