FCT: Police move against vehicles with foreign number plates accused of criminal activities

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has warned against the continued circulation of a voice recording on bad spots in Abuja by one West Robinson.

The Spokesperson of the Police Command, Superintendent of Police Josephine Adeh, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja.

She said the voice recording in circulation on the social media was creating panic and apprehension in the FCT.

Adeh enjoined residents to discontinue the circulation of the voice recording, adding that there was already an ongoing clampdown on vehicles described in it.

She said: “It may interest the public that there is an on-going clampdown on vehicles with foreign number plates described in the narrative.

“The Command is committed to improving the overall security of lives and property of residents without fear or favour.”

Adeh enjoined FCT residents to be vigilant and to report suspicious activities to the police through their emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.