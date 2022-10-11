FCT Police investigates DSP over allegation of attempted rape

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has an launched investigation into the viral video, where a lady, Ugwoegbu Ugomwa, claimed that a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jude Ifeanyi, attempted to rape her and when she refused, pushed her down a staircase.

The Senior Police Officer is said to be attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the FCT Police Command.

According to Ugomwa, the DSP took her to his office and attempted to have his way with her, but she refused.

He then attacked and threw her down the staircase.

In a video, which had since gone viral, the lady alleged that DSP Ifeanyi lured her to his office and then asked her to follow him so he could answer the call of nature.

She said: “When we got there, he attempted to rape me.

“While I tried to defend herself, he pushed me from the staircase.”

Ugomwa further alleged that the DSP, thinking she was dead, left her where she had fallen.

The FCT Police Command spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, said facts surrounding the situation had not been fully gathered.

Adeh’s words: “However, ongoing investigation suggests that both parties are most likely in some sort of erotic relationship.

“And had gone out to drink and were highly intoxicated that evening.

“The alleged Officer had promised to drop Miss Ugwoegbu off when he stopped over at the office to ease himself as was stated in the video insinuated.

“An argument ensued between both parties on the stairways resulting in physical struggles hence the rash pronouncements that were regrettably too late to be retracted.”

Adeh added that while an internal investigation for necessary disciplinary actions had been instituted against the erring Officer, it was important to state that earlier that same day, “Miss Ugomwa had been to the Command’s SCID where she had earlier reported a case of blackmail, threat, defamation of character, sexual harassment and sundry offenses against another person”.

Adeh stated that it was disappointing to have seen the command dragged into undefined private episode.

The image maker mentioned that due diligence will be carried out to ensure that justice was served in both instances.