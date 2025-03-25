FCT: Police intercept 488 rounds of ammunition, arrest suspect

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has intercepted 488 live AK-47 rounds and arrested a suspect linked to their shipment in Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement she issued on Monday in Abuja.

She stated that the interception and arrest reflected the command’s strong commitment to public safety and proactive crime prevention.

Adeh said operatives from Nyanya Division, in collaboration with National Union of Road Transport Workers officials, apprehended the suspect.

The Superintendent of Police said: “The suspect was caught on March 24 at Nyanya bus terminal with the ammunition concealed in two 25-litre jerry cans of palm oil.

“During interrogation, he confessed he was paid N100,000 to transport the cargo from an unknown contact in Nasarawa State to Katsina.”

She said the arrest showed the FCT Police Command’s dedication to disrupting criminal networks and halting illegal arms that fuel violent crimes.

According to Adeh, the suspect remains in police custody and investigations continue to identify accomplices and expose the full extent of the smuggling operation.

She added that Deputy Commissioner of Police Isyaku Sharu urged residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity promptly.

