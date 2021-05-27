Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory police command, in collaboration with the operatives of the Directorate of State Services and local hunters have successfully rescued 14 victims kidnapped at Gauraka area of Niger State during a joint operation at Byhazin-Bwari axis.

According to the command’s spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, the joint operation, led by the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, combed the forest, engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun duel and arrested two of them, while others escaped with bullet wounds.

Exhibits recovered from the kidnappers’ den include two AK-47 magazines and cooking utensils.

“The victims who appeared frail after several days in captivity are currently receiving medical attention at the police medical facility,” Ms Yusuf said in a statement on Thursday.

The Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has reassured residents of the federal capital of the command’s undeterred resolve towards the protection of lives and property, through continuous partnership with sister security agencies and key community stakeholders.

The command also implored residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through the GSM numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and report the conduct of its police officers through the Public Complaints Bureau line 09022222352