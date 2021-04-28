The Federal Capital Territory police command has reassured residents of adequate protection of lives and property.

The command’s public relations officer, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said in a statement that overt and covert strategies are being deployed to curb banditry and criminal activities, particularly on the borders of the nation’s capital.

The Commissioner of Police has also launched an advanced collaborative approach to address the security concerns.

The command enjoined residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through the GSM numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883 and to report the conduct of police officers to the Public Complaints Bureau on 09022222352.