The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested suspected “one chance” robbers.

The Commissioner of Police FCT Command, CP. Bala Ciroma disclosed this in a press briefing on Wednesday.

It was learnt that on November 28, 2020, acting on intelligence, Police Operatives from Galadinmawa Division rescued from an angry mob and arrested one Abubakar Musa, 27; and Monday Okah, 23, for attempting to rob their victim inside their vehicle at Galadinmawa Roundabout.

According to CP, the unfortunate suspects were trailed and almost lynched by a mob who burnt their vehicle beyond recognition after their victim raised an alarm.

Ciroma noted that the suspects narrowly escaped death due to the professionalism exhibited by the Police Operatives.

He stated that exhibits recovered from the suspects were one dagger, three mobile phones.

Similarly, on December 1, acting on intelligence, Police Detectives from the Command’s State Intelligence Bureau arrested one Ekpe Ekanem, 31, at Berger Roundabout while attempting to rob his unsuspecting victim.

The suspect stated that he and one Victor, currently at large, defrauded their victims by asking them to describe a particular location before perpetrating their evil act.

The CP added that the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.