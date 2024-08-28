FCT Police arrest twin brothers, Navy seaman for crimes

Operatives from the Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory have arrested twin brothers for the theft of an Automated Teller Machine card in Abuja.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Benneth Igweh, said this during a media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the suspects were arrested on August 27 for executing a plan to swap ATM cards and withdraw money from unsuspecting victims’ accounts.

The CP also announced the arrest of a Nigerian Navy Seaman for the alleged murder of Aminu Ibrahim, the son of a retired Admiral and snatching of his SUV Prado, in Maitama, Abuja.

The suspect was arrested on August 23 during a routine stop and search operation.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was on guard duty at the residence of the retired naval officer and that the vehicle belonged to the late Aminu Ibrahim.

Also Read:

The suspect confessed to being a member of a three-man gang specialising in armed robbery and snatching luxury vehicles.

The CP said that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the remaining gang members, and the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigations.

Post Views: 0