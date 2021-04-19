The Federal Capital Territory Police Command said its operatives while on routine patrol on Sunday April 18, 2021 arrested a three-man gang of cultists operating along the Lungu axis of Galadima.

The suspects, James Oche, 22; Promise Richard, 21, and Emmanuel Moses, 27, were arrested while preparing to attack some residents.

They confessed to have carried out several robbery operations within the city.

Exhibits recovered from them include one locally fabricated gun and one knife.

In another development, it said police operatives from Mabushi Division, on the same date, foiled an attempt to snatch a vehicle along the NICON Junction.

A statement by the public relations officer of the command, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said operatives of the division responded to a distress call by the victim of the car theft.

“The diligent police operatives on duty gave the suspects a hot chase and recovered the vehicle. However, the three-man car snatching syndicate engaged the operatives in a gun duel. One of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital where the doctor confirmed him dead, while the other two fled,” Yusuf said.

One black Toyota Corolla with registration number RBC 802 BJ was recovered from them, she said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects.

She said the suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

The command then called on residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, to the command through 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883, as well as conduct of its officers, through the Public Complaints Bureau (PCB) on 09022222352.