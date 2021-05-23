The Federal Capital Territory Police command says its men arrested two suspects for phone snatching and armed robbery along the Central Area and Lugbe axis.

According to the command’s spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, the first suspect, John Jimoh, 26, a member of a three-man phone snatching syndicate, was arrested during a routine night patrol on Wednesday 19th May,2021 along Ahmadu Bello Way while attempting to attack and rob his victim.

Jimoh, an ex-convict, confessed that his syndicate is responsible for snatching phones of unsuspecting drivers along NNPC-National Mosque junction at night.

Yusuf said effort is underway to arrest other members of his syndicate.

In another development, police operatives from Lugbe also arrested one Moses Nwagbara, 24, for being in illegal possession of firearms.

The suspect confessed to terrorizing residents along that axis.

One locally made pistol was recovered from him.

The police spokesman said all the suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

She implored residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through the GSM numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, 08028940883 and report the conduct of police officers through the Public Complaints Bureau (PCB) number: 09022222352.