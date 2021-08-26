FCT police arrest four suspected armed robbers

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police command on Tuesday 17th August, 2021 arrested four suspected armed robbers: Ahmed Adamu, 25; Silverkest Prince (aka Poto), 23; Musa Ibrahim , and Musbahu Ahmed, 29 – all males, who operate along the Mabushi axis of the FCT.

According to the command’s spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, the suspects confessed to being members of an armed robbery syndicate who specialise in snatching bags and mobile phones and using the SIM cards to rob victims of their money via their bank accounts.

They were arrested by operatives attached to the Mabushi Division.

Yusuf said efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the syndicate.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects are: one Samsung mobile phone and its SIM card.

In another development, one Ogoh Sunday, 29, was arrested by detectives from the Mabushi Division on Thursday 19th August 2021 for being in possession of multiple ATM cards.

The suspect confessed the SIM cards were obtained under false pretence from the owners.

Yusuf said further investigations revealed that the suspect used the same ATM card to defraud POS vendors during POS transactions.

Exhibits recovered from him include 11 different ATM cards belonging to different banks.

She said the suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations.

The command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through the GSM numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883, and to report the conduct of its officers through the Public Complaints Bureau (PCB) line: 09022222352.