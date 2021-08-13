FCT police arrest fake Airforce officer, ‘once chance’ robber, suspected vandals, others

The Federal Capital Territory command of the Nigeria Police say they arrested a suspect, Jack Bemdoo, 32, on August 1, who impersonated an Airforce officer.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, Babaji Sunday, who disclosed this at a press briefing, said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had used the Airforce kit he acquired illegally to defraud unsuspecting members of the public before he was arrested.

CP Sunday said the suspect would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

According to the CP, operatives of the command, during a routine patrol on 6th August, 2021, also arrested one Ndifreke Samuel, 36, along the Area One axis of the FCT for ‘One chance robbery’.

The suspect, who was arrested while attempting to rob a victim, stated that he poses as a taxi driver and robs his unsuspecting passengers.

Exhibit recovered from him include a sharp knife and a Toyota Corolla.

In another development, on the same day, (6th August,2021), police operatives of the command’s Anti-Violent Crime Section arrested one Michael Itopa, 24, who uses a toy gun to rob his victims of their valuables.

The suspect, who was identified by one of his victims, was arrested in Garki while trying to escape.

One toy gun was recovered from him.

The CP said the suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

On August 9, during a routine patrol, operatives of the command’s Anti-Violent Crime Section also arrested one Justice Ezeogu, 36 with six bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp along the Nyanya axis of the FCT.

The suspect confessed to being a merchant of Indian hemp, and will be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation.

According to the police commissioner, during a routine patrol, operatives of the command’s Anti-Cultism Unit arrested two suspects: Ebuba Mbani, 33, and one Sunday Atu, 26, around the Gudu axis of the FCT, who confessed to being members of a cult group known as Neo Black Movement of Africa.

One locally made pistol and one jack knife were recovered from them.