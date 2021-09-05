FCT police arrest car thief

The Federal Capital Territory command of the Nigeria Police says it has arrested one Badawi Abdullahi Ahmed, 38, an alleged notorious car thief who specializes in stealing cars from where they are parked.

According to the command’s public relations officer, ASP Daniel Y Ndirpaya, the suspect stole one blue Toyota Corolla with registration number FKJ 625 DV from where it was parked at Aguiyi Ironsi Street Maitama on Tuesday 24th August, 2021.

Police detectives from Maitama Division trailed the suspect to Talata Mafara Zamfara State where he was intercepted and arrested in possession of the stolen vehicle.

Exhibits recovered from the suspect are one blue Toyota Corolla with registration number FKJ 625 DV, two keys suspected to be master keys and a bag containing mechanical tools.

Ndirpaya said the suspect would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

While appealing to residents of the FCT to remain security conscious, the Commissioner of Police FCT, Babaji Sunday, implored residents to fortify their vehicles with additional security measures.

The command also enjoined residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress through the numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.