FCT PCRC Chairman condemns attack on Police Inspector  

The Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee in the Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Rufus Ebegba, has condemned an armed attack on Omeje Mathew, a Police Inspector, at Tasha Village, Kabusa, FCT.

Ebegba is also the Chairman, Rufus Ebegba Centre for Leadership And Environmental Sustainability Foundation.

He said this on Friday in a statement by Innocent Nwafor, the FCT PCRC Organising Secretary.

He described the development as unwelcome and unfortunate, consoling the victim and pointing out the need for the Police Force to remain resolute toward their responsibilities, despite this highly condemnable act.

The FCT PCRC Chair has also urged FCT residents to become more vigilant, exchange observations and report all suspicious developments and persons to the nearest police station.

Ebegba further called on residents to intensify security intelligence and information gathering to help arrest situations before they escalate.

He thanked the FCT Police Command for the consistency and selfless service of the Officers and Men.

The FCT PCRC Chairman also urged the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, and other relevant authorities to intensify efforts to boost security surveillance in the FCT.

He further appealed to the government to purchase Drones, Street Cameras and others to help reduce the incidence of kidnapping, banditry and other crimes in the FCT.

