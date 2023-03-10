FCT monarch slumps, dies inside palace

The traditional ruler of Yaba in Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, has slumped and died in his palace, Daily Trust is reporting.

This was confirmed to Daily Trust by a member of the family of the deceased, Shuaibu Abdullahi, on Thursday night.

Abdullahi said the late Etsu of Yaba chiefdom died while on his way to observe Magrib prayers within his palace.

According to hum, Adamu slumped suddenly and his aides rushed him to Abaji General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He said: “Immediately he slumped, they moved him inside the car to the hospital.

“But unfortunately on arrival at the hospital, doctors confirmed him dead.”

According to Daily Trust, the remains of the monarch, 62, had been taken from the hospital to Yaba, where he would be buried by 9am on Friday.