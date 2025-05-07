FCT monarch calls for more councils, senators for Abuja

The traditional ruler of Karshi, His Royal Highness Alhaji Isma’ila Mohammed, has called for urgent constitutional reforms to grant the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) greater senatorial representation and additional area councils.

He argued that, despite the FCT’s large population and vast landmass, its political representation remains minimal and inadequate.

The monarch made this call in Abuja during the inauguration of CHRICED Radio and Television Studio, a new digital broadcasting platform launched by the Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) to promote civic engagement, democracy, and human rights.

In his words: “Every four years, there is an attempt, sometimes successfully, to amend the 1999 Constitution.

“However, since these amendments began, not a single change has been made with respect to the FCT.

“This is not for lack of effort; during the last constitutional amendment, we submitted about 14 requests, none of which were granted.

“What are we asking for? We need more area councils. Currently, we have six, yet the FCT is larger than Lagos State and the former Western Region, which has been split into smaller units.

“With over 8,000 square kilometres of land and a growing population, we also deserve more seats in the Senate and House of Representatives to ensure fair representation.”

Alhaji Mohammed praised the federal government’s recent appointment of a minister from the FCT, describing it as a significant response to longstanding demands by residents.

“I am pleased to note that this government has responded to our calls by appointing a minister from the FCT, which is a significant step forward.

“We have long advocated for this representation, and it is encouraging to see our voices being heard,” he said.

While reflecting on the transformation of Nigeria’s media landscape, the monarch noted that traditional platforms often faced government interference and censorship.

“In the past, obtaining a broadcasting licence could be a politically fraught process; if you were perceived as unfavourable to the government, your application could be denied.

“Regulatory bodies frequently monitored content closely, prepared to shut down any station that dared to challenge the status quo,” he explained.

The traditional ruler welcomed the rise of digital platforms, stating that they offer a freer and wider reach than government-controlled stations.

“We are now part of the internet generation, where an online network can reach a global audience without the constraints of traditional media.

“This shift allows us to tell our own stories rather than relying on others, and nobody can tell our story better than we can.”

He added that these platforms could help amplify the struggles of FCT residents.

“It is vital that we raise awareness about our situation and the challenges we face.

“Many Nigerians are unaware of our struggles, and we must educate them about our plight.”

Alhaji Mohammed urged Nigerians to support efforts for inclusive governance.

In his remarks, CHRICED’s Executive Director, Dr. Ibrahim Zikirullahi, lamented the growing threats to Nigeria’s democracy, including corruption, judicial inconsistencies, media suppression, and declining political accountability.

He asserted that CHRICED’s new media platforms would serve as tools to inform, educate, and advocate, especially for groups historically excluded from governance, such as youth, women, indigenous peoples, and persons with disabilities.

“For too long, political elites have sought to manipulate narratives, distort reality, and silence critical voices.

“The media, an institution meant to inform, enlighten, and empower, has increasingly become a tool of suppression in the hands of politicians rather than a means of liberation.

“But today, with the launch of CHRICED Radio and Television, we reclaim this space,” Zikirullahi declared.

On his part, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Professor Momodu Kassim-Momodu, emphasised the importance of reclaiming media space for citizens.

He described the initiative as a landmark moment for Nigerian civil society, noting that the platforms would not only broadcast local realities but also project the voices of ordinary Nigerians to a global audience.

“This is probably the first NGO to establish both radio and TV stations simultaneously.

“It marks a significant step forward in our journey, which began in 2006, and has been bolstered by the continued support of our partners, particularly the MacArthur Foundation,” Momodu stated.

The launch event, which drew civic leaders, media professionals, traditional rulers, and development partners, also served as an occasion to remember the legacy of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Professor Abubakar Momoh, both praised for their integrity and contributions to democracy and civic advocacy in Nigeria.

