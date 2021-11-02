FCT minister urges security agencies to rescue abducted Uni-Abuja staff

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has urged security agencies to ensure that the six people abducted by hoodlums from the University of Abuja staff quarters at Giri, Gwagwalada Area Council, are rescued from their abductors.

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, Bello made the call following reports of the invasion of the University of Abuja, staff quarters by a number of gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday, Nov. 2.

He condemned the attack on the University community, disclosing that concerted efforts are being made to provide adequate security for all institutions of learning in the territory.

The minister assured members of the University community that the Government would do all that is necessary to ensure the safe return of the abductees.

Bello also called on members of the public to always support and cooperate with the security agencies, whenever the need arises.

He said patrol teams of security personnel made up of the Military, Police, Local Vigilante and the University Security officials, are currently on the trail of the abductors.