FCT Minister orders seal of uncompleted, abandoned building 

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has ordered the sealing of a massive uncompleted three storey building at plot 22, Cadastral zone, A05, Udi Hills Street, Maitama.

Bello explained that the building which was reportedly abandoned, posed security threat to residents of the area.

He reiterated the commitment of the FCT Administration to ensuring safety of all residents of the nation’s capital.

The Minister said that steps would be taken to ensure that abandoned and uncompleted buildings within the city did not pose threats to residents.

While carrying out the Minister’s directive of sealing the building, the Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu, said that integrity tests would be carried out on the structure.

According to him, if the building fails the integrity test, its allocation will be revoked and the building will be pulled down.

”The building has been abandoned for a very long time, and presently, the FCT administration has a policy of taking actions on abandoned buildings in the city.

“We have security challenges. This structure is susceptible to being used by criminals and also by the time a building is left unused for a long time, it is subject to rot and weakening; and this can trigger collapse of the structure in the future.

“So we definitely have to seal and if there is any necessity for us to allow work to continue, we must conduct integrity test and make sure it passes the test before we allow that.

“If it means for us to revoke it, we will do it because we have the power to do so. The building also constitutes a risk to those living around here.”

On his part, the Director, Department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima explained that the FCT administration in the past, met with owners of abandoned buildings and agreed that they would conduct integrity tests and complete them.

He, however, regretted that while others resumed work and completed, some did not.

He disclosed that measures had been put in place to curb the issue of abandoned buildings in the FCT.