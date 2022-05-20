FCT Minister of State condemns killings at Dei-Dei Market

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has condemned in strong terms the killings in Dei-Dei market.

Dr. Aliyu spoke in a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media, Austine Elemue, on Friday in Abuja.

She appealed for calm and peaceful coexistence among the diverse groups in the territory.

It will be recalled that violence erupted at the Dei-Dei market of the FCT on Wednesday following a clash between commercial motorcycle riders and traders, which resulted to the death of five persons.

The Minister, while condemning the crisis, tasked indigenes and residents alike to be law abiding and more tolerant of each other for a very productive and peaceful coexistence.

She stressed that peaceful coexistence was not just moral but everybody’s business.

Aliyu also called on residents to assist the police with useful information that would aid them for the overall peaceful coexistence of their various areas.

According to her, peace does not bring about unity, rather unity brings about peaceful coexistence among people of divergent historical, ethnic and religious affiliations.

He said: “Please let us save our territory, let us save our people, let us save our patrimony, let us save our right to live peaceful and coexist. It is better than silver and gold.

“I am appealing to our residents irrespective of tribe or religion to imbibe dialogue at all times in resolving differences.

“We cannot allow what is happening in other parts of the country to happen in the seat of government.”

The Minister, who disclosed that security agents had been drafted to restore peace in the affected area, assured that the FCT Administration would do all within its powers to maintain peace across the territory.