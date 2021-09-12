FCT Minister commends ICPC for being innovative, professional, effective 

The enduring efforts of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in improving corporate governance through innovative, professional and effective mechanisms in MDAs have been commended by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello.

Mallam Bello who made this assertion during a sensitisation workshop for top management staff of Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) recently in Abuja, commended the Commission’s Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard in which FCTA emerged as top scorer in the year 2020 rating, stating that the success was attributable to the active role played by the FCT Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU).

He noted that the establishment of ACTUs in MDAs by ICPC served as an effective tool to not only check corrupt practices in MDAs and block corrupt prone areas, but to also enlist public servants in the fight against corruption.

The FCT Minister further warned civil servants against a conspiracy of silence in reporting corruption, adding that civil servants became victims of corruption when they failed to report to relevant authorities.

He encouraged staff to continue to follow the laid down rules and regulations while commending them for coming tops in the 2020 ICPC Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard which, he said, was a reflection of the collective effort of staff and management.

Earlier in his goodwill message, the Chairman of ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, represented by the Director Systems Study and Review Department, Abbia Udofia had told participants that the ACTU was not aimed at witch-hunting staff, but to serve as a cleaning agent to assist the Ministry and spread the gospel of anti-corruption, as well as complement the efforts of management to ensure that things were done the right way.

The ICPC Chairman said the event was aimed at educating staff on the ills and scourge of corruption and hoped that lessons learnt from the lectures would help in driving the activities and work of the Ministry and ICPC.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary FCTA, Olusola Adesola, said that the unsavoury effects of corruption and other associated ills could not be overemphasized, as it had the propensity to largely undermine the developmental strides and programmes of any administration or country.

He added that the challenge associated with the menace was not only that funds and government resources were being systematically siphoned by dishonest persons and groups inside and outside of government, but consequentially, it deprives vulnerable masses of basic social amenities meant to serve them.

Adesola went on to say that FCTA was poised to enlighten and sensitize all its officials on ways to completely eliminate corrupt practices in the system and stressed that the sensitization lectures would be one in the many series of engagements with various staff levels with a view to fostering better understanding of the required standards of public service rules and regulations.

Thereafter, three insightful lectures were delivered by ICPC officers on the topics, “Combating Corruption in the Public Service and Entrenching Integrity, Transparency and Accountability in the Workplace”, “Whistle Blowing Protection Reward System”, and “An Overview of the ICPC Ethics and Integrity Compliance Score Card”.

In her vote of thanks, the ACTU Chairperson FCTA, Bunmi Olowookere said the active participation of staff during the lecture showed their commitment to the fight against corruption.

She pledged that FCTA would always be a reference point in the fight against corruption amongst MDAs and Nigeria at large.