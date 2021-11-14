FCT-IRS disowns fake appointment letters in circulation

The Federal Capital Territory-Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has disowned fake appointment letters being circulated in the name of the service with the intention to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

Head, Corporate Communications, FCT-IRS, Malam Mustapha Sumaila, made this known in a statement, on Sunday, in Abuja.

Sumaila, who said that FCT-IRS was not presently recruiting, cautioned the general public to be careful not to fall victims of those unscrupulous elements.

“The attention of the Management of Federal Capital Territory-Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has been drawn to fake appointment letters being circulated in the name of the service with the intention to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

“We are calling on the general public to be wary of the activities of these fraudsters, who are out to defraud them of their hard-earned savings.

“The fake employment letters did not emanate from the FCT-IRS, therefore, anyone who patronises such fraudsters does that at his or her own peril.

“Meanwhile, we have beamed our search light on the nefarious activities of these bad elements with a view to bringing them to book,” he said.