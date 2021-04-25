The Federal Capital Territory and five States on Saturday recorded new cases of the Coronavirus Disease in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control released the data for Saturday shortly before midnight same day on its Twitter handle.

According to the NCDC, the FDCt and the five States accounted for the 51 new infections on Saturday.

According to the NCDC, Yobe State had 19 new cases, with Lagos recording 17, Rivers-8, FCT-4, Akwa Ibom-2 and Bayelsa-1.

According to the updated data, with the new infections on Saturday, Nigeria now has a total of 164,684 confirmed cases since the spread of the pandemic to the country on February 27, 2020.

Out of the figure, 154,687 had been successfully treated and discharged, while 2,061 lost their lives.

The latest data on Saturday showed there was no fatality for the day, making it the 11th days since any death was recorded from the virus in Nigeria.