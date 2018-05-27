FCT Federation Cup: Blessed Unity Queens FC beat Beautiful Tours FC in final

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in the match played at the Area 3 football pictch, Blessed Unity Queens FC were totally in control of the game.

Blessed Unity Queens Football club on Sunday in Abuja defeated Beautiful Tours Angels FC 4-1 in the final match of the 2018 FCT Women Federation Cup.

Favour Kalu of Beautiful Tours Angels FC opened scoring in 14 minutes of the game.

Joy Nkoro equalised for Blessed Unity Queens FC in the 27 minutes.

Okede Ndidi scored the second for her team in the 45 minutes

Beautiful Tours Angels FC fought hard to score but could not utilised their scoring chances.

Joy Nkoro scored the third goals in the 82nd minutes, while Joy Igbazanda registered her name on the scoring list when she scored the fourth goals three minutes later.

At the end of the match, the chairman of Beautiful Tours Angels FC, Agape Klamer said she was happy even though our team lost the game.

Klamer said: “This is a team I gathered within a short time, they did a good job, they play well. I’m really impressed with the outcome of the game even though we lost the game.

“We will go back home and prepare for the national Federation cup, we have a lot of work to do before the second phase.”

Ngozi Eze, the Head coach of Blessed Unity Queens FC said she is glad that her team won the final match.

Eze said: “I’ m proud of my players they really gave a good account of themselves, they listened to instruction given to them.

We have a great work ahead of us because it is not just to win at the state level, we have a lot of work to do at the national Federation Cup.

“We will go back home and prepare the team for the national Federation Cup.”

NAN reports that they were the only two teams that participated in the 2018 Women FCT Federation Cup.