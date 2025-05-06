FCT doctors embark on three-day strike, give Wike ultimatum

The Association of Resident Doctors in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has embarked on a three-day warning strike, giving the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, an ultimatum in meeting their demands.

The doctors concluded to embark on the strike after their emergency congress meeting held on Monday at Asokoro District Hospital.

The President of FCT ARD, Dr. George Ebong, who spoke with newsmen after the meeting, said the strike became necessary following the sack of 127 health workers by the FCT Civil Service Commission last Friday without due diligence.

The doctors also demanded the immediate resignation of the Chairman of the FCT-CSC, Emeka Ezeh.

Ebong said: “We are embarking on a three-day warning strike because most of the members were disengaged from service on Friday without due diligence.

“They were labelled as ghost workers, ex-employees, and absconders when, in fact, these colleagues of ours are still in the system working even until now.

“We are livid that the FCTA Service Commission will carry out such an inhuman decision without talking to the Health Management Board, Permanent Secretary of Health, Association of Resident Doctors, or Medical and Dental Consultant Association of Nigeria.

“It is not just doctors that are affected: Murses, Pharmacists, and Lab Scientists, including clinical workers.

“The Managing Directors of these hospitals are not aware.

“In fact, three MDs are affected.

“One hundred and twenty-seven health workers are affected.

“If these numbers are ghost workers, how do these hospitals operate?

:The hospitals would have collapsed.

“What is the staff strength of FCT hospitals?

“The affected health workers salaries were stopped without any prior notice.

“The salaries for last month.

“This is a clear act of insensitivity and injustice to health workers.

“We demand immediate salary payment for all the affected health workers.

“Apologies letter to the affected health workers.

“The immediate resignation of the Chairman of the Service Commission, Mr. Emeka Ezeh.

“It is a three-day warning starting from tomorrow, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 8am, and if within the space of three days, which is Friday, May 9, 2025, our demands are not met, we will go on an indefinite strike after an appraisal.”

