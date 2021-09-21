FCT CP orders probe of alleged extortion of female complainant

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Babaji Sunday, has ordered investigations into the allegation of extortion of a female complainant, one Miss Natasha Ofure Odigie, at the Kubwa Divisional Headquarters of the FCT.

The CP was also said to have directed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to take over the ongoing investigations by the Kubwa Division into the complaint of fraudulent withdrawal of N1,300,000 against one Frank (other name unknown).

A statement by the command said preliminary investigations had revealed that no police operative attached to the Kubwa Division extorted the sum of N180,000 from Ms Odigie as fee for tracking the suspect, Frank , contrary to a false report circulating in some sections of the media.

While reiterating that the command under his watch would not tolerate any form of extortion or violation of people’s rights and privileges, the CP assured that the right thing would be done in the matter.

He enjoined citizens to take advantage of the mechanism already emplaced by the command to report any unprofessional conduct by police officers in the command by reaching out through the Public Complaints Bureau (PCB) line: 09022222352.