FCT CP orders investigation into murder of crossdresser, ‘Abuja Area Mama’

Benneth Igweh,FCT commissioner of Police, has ordered immediate investigation into the murder of a crossdresser, popularly known as ‘ Abuja Area Mama.’

Josephine Adeh, spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that crossdresser was reportedly found dead in the Mabushi area of the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday morning.

The news of his sudden death has sparked sad reactions, especially from his fans and followers.

According to the statement, the Police authorities are presently investigating the matter, gathering additional information on it.

“In response to a distress call received by the Command Control Room that an unidentified lady was seen lying motionless along Katampe-Mabushi expressway, a team of detectives was immediately dispatched to the scene.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the individual was a man fully dressed in female clothings with no means of identification on him.

“He was immediately taken to Maitama District Hospital where Doctors on duty confirmed him dead.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT, has promptly ordered a thorough and discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Updates on this matter will be communicated in due course,” she said.

NAN reports that the sad news of ‘Abuja Area Mama’ passing is coming barely three days after Lagos-based popular crossdresser, Bobrisky regained his freedom after serving his jail term for mutilating the Naira.

Bobrisky served a six-month prison sentence over abuse of naira notes.

