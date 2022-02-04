FCT Council Poll: PDP urges youths to embrace peace

The FCT Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sunday Zakka, has charged youths to conduct themselves peacefully during the Area Council Chairmanship elections.

Zakka made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), at a voter sensitisation and grassroot mobilisation exercise by a socio-political NGO, the Noble Youths Mass Support Association (NYMSA), Friday, in Kuje area council.

The PDP chairman advised the youths not to allow themselves to be used for political malpractices, but rather as agents of positive change for democracy to thrive in the country.

“The youths should abide by the law and follow all the electoral laws by the INEC, at the FCT Area Council Chairmanship and 2023 general elections on Feb. 12.

“They should shun violence and remain resolute in pursuing their mission and vision in the elections, which is all about interest, but not to seek to supersede others.

“I urge our youths to remain law abiding citizens for a peaceful and credible elections, while I plead with INEC and security agents to do the needful.

“Where you also find peace is when INEC is transparent, but anything contrary would trigger youths restiveness,” he said.

According to him, the call became imperative, to enable the youths vote credible candidates during the FCT Area Council election scheduled for Feb. 12.

He said that the attainment of a good election was dependent on full cooperation and support of the youths to avoid any form of electoral violence during elections.

However, he maintained the importance of the PVCs because that was the only tool the electorate could use to choose leaders of their choice.

The National Coordinator of NYMSA Godwin Onmonya said the group had embarked on series of sensitisations in the six area councils to ensure free, fair and credible area council elections. NAN