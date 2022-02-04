FCT Council Poll: INEC trains 1900 ad-hoc staff

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says a total of 1,900 ad-hoc staff are currently receiving training in preparation for election in Bwari Council of the FCT.

INEC Electoral Officer, Idowu Olayemi, disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday in Abuja.

Olayemi explained that the exercise was without any challenge, adding that the commission was prepared for the election.

The INEC officer, who expressed confidence in the measures so far put in place by the commission, assured that the exercise would go on as planned.

She said: “So far, we are doing good. The training is the last thing we have to do before the election. Once we are done with the training, the next thing is to post the officers to their various units within the council.

“I can assure you that everything will go smoothly, by the grace of God.”

On the number of voter cards so far collected in the council, Olayemi said she did not have the figure off hand, as she was presently supervising the ongoing training at Kubwa centre.

Reports say the commission had earlier announced, through a memo, the commencement of training for ad hoc staff for the FCT area council election, holding from February 3 to February 5.

The electoral officer said that the training participants included presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and corps members.

She listed the training venues as Pilot Science Secondary School, Bwari and LEA Primary School, Kubwa II, Kubwa.

Theexercise at the training centre in Bwari, was observed to be orderly, with participants receiving necessary instructions.

INEC had scheduled the election for February 12 in the six area councils of the FCT. NAN