Nigeria on Saturday recorded 189 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease.

This was revealed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle.

The Federal Capital Territory and the 14 States accounted for the new infections.

Lagos State was at the top of the list with 70 new cases, followed by Plateau State that recorded 37 infections.

The FCT had 24 new infections, while Kaduna and Rivers States recorded 19 and 12 cases.

Other states with new cases are Oyo-5, Ogun-4, Ebonyi-3, Katsina-3, Ondo-3, Osun-3, Imo-2, Yobe-2, Ekiti-1 and Nasarawa-1.

In all as at Saturday, Nigeria had 57,145 confirmed cases with 48,431 successfully treated and discharged and 1,095 deaths.