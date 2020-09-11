The Federal Capital Territory and 12 States on Friday recorded 197 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

This was disclosed on Friday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle.

Plateau State was at the top of the chart with 83 new cases, followed by Lagos State with 48 infections.

Kaduna State had 17 new cases and the FCT, 16, while Ogun State recorded 11 infections.

Other states with new cases were Katsina – 7; Imo – 4; Edo – 3; Nasarawa – 3; Rivers – 2; Bayelsa – 1; Oyo – 1; and Osun – 1.

In all, 55,829 have been confirmed in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic, with 43,810 discharged and 1,075 deaths.