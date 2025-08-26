FCCPC warns Nigerians against consuming fruits ripened with chemicals

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has warned Nigerians against consuming fruits ripened with calcium carbide.

The Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FCCPC, Olatunji Bello, gave the warning on Monday at a one-day sensitisation programme.

The sensitisation, which focused on food quality standards, was organised by the agency in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Bello, who was represented by the agency’s Director of Quality Assurance, Nkechi Mba, frowned at the increasing sale of adulterated and contaminated foods in the markets.

The FCCPC boss lamented that perpetrators of such acts were putting the lives of many innocent Nigerians at great risk.

He promised that the agency would not allow those responsible for such heinous acts to go scot-free.

According to him, the sensitisation programme is the first step towards putting unsuspecting people on alert, and sending red signals to “defiant” perpetrators.

He disclosed that a total enforcement of the law has commenced, noting that the agency would not shy away from performing its roles.

Bello said the FCCPC has the statutory responsibility to protect, promote the interest and welfare of consumers at all times.

He said: “The issues of food quality standards, safety and fair business practices are more pressing than ever, but we continue to have alarming trends.

“Such alarming trends include principally, the forceful ripening of fruits, using harmful chemicals such as calcium carbide, which contains trace amounts of arsenic and phosphorus, both of which are highly toxic to humans.

“These practices not only endanger the lives of millions of Nigerians, but they also erode consumer trust, and sabotage the integrity of our food systems.”

Bello said that the agency was collaborating with other agencies like the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration, and Control (NAFDAC), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and Federal Ministries of Health and Agriculture to ensure strict compliance.

He advised consumers to also watch carefully what they buy in the markets or farms.

To prove his point, he disclosed that through regular market surveys, the FCCPC had been able to intervene in numerous cases, involving hazardous food practices, and had to shut down facilities, impose sanctions, and prosecute offenders, where necessary.

Speaking, the agency’s Director, Consumer and Business Education, Yahaya Kudan, said the sensitisation programme was a testament to the agency’s dedication to educating and empowering consumers, farmers, vendors, and other stakeholders, involved in the food supply chain.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that stakeholders at the event included NAFDAC, SON, Federal and Ekiti State Ministries of Agriculture, Health and Trade, Commerce and Investment, as well as Ekiti Consumer Protection Commission.

The stakeholders also included All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Yam Farmers Association, and Cassava Growers.

