FCCPC kicks as LASU says only its bread can be sold on campus

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has frowned at the plan of the Lagos State University to allow only the sale of the bread produced by the institution on campus.

Babatunde Irukera, Executive Vice Chairman, FCCPC, made the position of the FCCPC known on his Twitter handle.

He said the move by LASU is a potential violation of competition law.

Irukera said it is an offence under the FCCP Act to limit competition in that manner.

He tweeted: “I am afraid this presents a potential violation of competition law.

“LASU is not exempted because governments are also liable when they engage in commerce.”

LASU had on on its official Twitter handle commended the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ibiyemi Bello, for setting up a new bakery on campus.

The bakery is part of her administration’s drive to increase Internally Generated Revenue.

“The LASU bread will henceforth be the only bread on the university main campus,” she was quoted to have said.