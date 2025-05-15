FCCPC dissociates self from illegal consumer protection company, seals premises

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has dissociated itself from the operations of a consumer protection entity known as the Community Crime Prevention Initiative of Nigeria.

The commission in a statement issued by Ondaje Ijagwu, its Director, Corporate Affairs, in Abuja on Thursday, said that it had sealed the premises of the illegal entity and arrested some of its operatives for impersonation.

It said that the Commission neither authorised nor partnered with CCPIN located along Aba-Owerri Road, Aba, Abia, or any similar organisation for enforcement or consumer protection operations.

The Commission said its action followed intelligence that CCPIN was claiming affiliation with it.

The Committee said that CCPIN was misleading the public by representing itself as an “Authorised Consumer Protection NGO” of the FCCPC.

”The entity had issued public notices alleging joint surveillance operations with FCCPC and soliciting consumer complaints through unauthorised telephone lines.

”’A number of exhibits bearing FCCPC’s name, logo, and false enforcement materials were recovered from the premises.

”The FCCPC is committed to operating with the highest level of transparency while ensuring consumer protection and market integrity,” the Commission said.

It advised the public to disregard any announcements, sealing notices, or consumer-related campaigns issued by CCPIN or any of its representatives.

According to the Commission, to verify any enforcement or communication, the public can contact the Commission through its hotlines: 08056002020 and 08056003030.

The Commission also said that official FCCPC activities and communications could be verified via www.fccpc.gov.ng or social media handles.

