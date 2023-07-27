FCC Commissioners, Chairman accuse selves of ‘selling jobs’ in dollars

828 828

Some commissioners in the Federal Character Commission have accused the Chairman of the commission, Farida Dankaka, of “selling jobs” in dollars in Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The Commissioners spoke at the hearing of the House of Representatives Ad hoc committee on employment racketeering.

The investigation covers MDAs, parastatals and tertiary institutions, with the sitting in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some of the Commissioners who made the allegations included Abdulrasaq Adeoye, Osun State representative; James Dan’iya, representing Kwara State; Abdulwasiu Bawa-Allah, representing Lagos State; Moses Anaughe, representing Delta State; and Mamman Alakayi, representing Nasarawa State.

The Commissioners also alleged that Dankaka connived with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to stop the petition written against her on the alleged job racketeering.

They alleged: “We petitioned the EFCC to investigate her, but to our dismay, nothing has been done.

“Job seekers pay as low N750,000 and as high as N 7 million depending on the MDAs where the jobs are being sought.

“The money from the various accounts are transferred into the main account in Access Bank.”

The Commissioners alleged that the chairman often moved her son from one lucrative agency to the other.

In a swift reaction to the barrage of allegations, Dankaka said: “When you fight corruption, corruption will fight back.

“I did not come to make money, but to serve my father land.

“What some of them are looking for is money.

“Before I came here, I had made my money.

“Some of them have their reasons for attacking me.

“For instance, Osun commissioner is always in my office.

“What they are accusing me of is not true.”

Dankaka said before she came into office in July 2020, all the Commissioners were selling jobs, adding that her refusal to join the fray spurred their anger against her.

According to her, for instance, the Commissioner representing Osun State bought a property and told the person that he will be paying with job slots.

This, according to her, necessitated her letters to the MDAs that if they do not see her signature, they should not honour any letter from any Commissioner.

The Chairman said she refused their offer to compromise, adding that she would be the last person to sell jobs.

She said the Commissioners were behind all the campaign of calumny in the media and on social media.

On the issue of EFCC, Dankaka said the agency wanted to employ personnel and got the approval, adding that at no time did she compromise.

Rep Gagdi Yusuf, Chairman of the committee, however said the committee would not be part of the politic of any agency.

Yusuf said: “We will do our job and justice will be done.”

He queried why the document relating to the activities of the commission in terms of employment would be said to be missing.