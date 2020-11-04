FC Porto beat Olympique de Marseille 3-0 in Group C on Tuesday, inflicting a record 12th consecutive defeat in the UEFA Champions League on the French club.

The defeat left Andre Villas-Boas’s team on the brink of elimination.

Moussa Marega, Sergio Oliveira with a penalty kick and Luis Diaz found the back of the net, while Dimitri Payet missed an early penalty kick for Marseille.

The result meant FC Porto stay second on six points, three behind Manchester City who maintained their perfect record with a 3-0 win over Olympiakos.

OM, the 1993 champions, have now matched Belgian side Anderlecht’s infamous record in the Champions League from 2003 to 2005.

They have also not scored a goal since Souleymane Diawara did in 2013 in a 2-1 defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

Marseille’s last win in Europe’s premium club competition came in 2012, when they beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Reuters/NAN.