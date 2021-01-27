The Head Coach of FC IfeanyiUbah, Uche Okagbue, says his team will surely finish among the top six teams in the ongoing 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League.

Okagbue told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Ilorin that it was just a matter of time before they overcame their poor start to the new season.

The Nnewi-based team had only managed four points out of the possible 18 from six matches and they currently sit 18th on the log.

Okagbue said: “I am sure we will soon start picking some points on the road to actualise our dream.

“I am drawing my confidence from the kind of players I have.

“If you have players, no matter how good they are, you have to give them confidence to play.

“Some of them are playing the league for the first time and I have to give them the confidence to play.

“I have to make them believe they can do it.”

Okagbue noted that they were only unfortunate not to have secured at least a draw on Sunday in Ilorin against hosts Kwara United FC in an NPFL Match Day 6 fixture.

He said: “It was ill-luck that denied us at least a point.

“We came to Ilorin for a purpose.

“We came to either win the match or pick a point.

“And we had the goalscoring chances, but we threw them away.

“However, I know that the boys will soon get their bearing.

“We have an entirely new team because 13 of our regular players left at the end of last season.

“So, we have a new team entirely and our situation was not helped by the fact that the club commenced preparations for the new season barely three weeks before its commencement.”

FC IfeanyiUbah will host Wikki Tourists of Bauchi on Sunday in Nnewi on Match Day 7 of the league competition.

